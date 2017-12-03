Holloway beats Aldo again, keeps UFC featherweight belt

DETROIT — Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title by beating Jose Aldo in a rematch, winning his 12th straight fight with a TKO late in the third round Saturday night.

Holloway (19-3) beat Aldo in his native Brazil in June, rallying from a slow start to win with a TKO in the third.

The Hawaiian was in control throughout the bout in Detroit, but Aldo (26-4) landed his fair share of punches and kicks.

Holloway's last loss was to Conor McGregor in 2013, and no one is sure when McGregor is going to compete again in the UFC.