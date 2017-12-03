Oilers hold off late Flames rally for win

Sam Bennett, with a pair, Mikael Frolik, Micheal Ferland and Gaudreau scored for Calgary (14-11-1).

"Way too many chances against tonight. Way too many," said Flames captain Mark Giordano. "We gave up four or five breakaways again to that team. They just feed off transition and turnovers. We hung our goalie out to dry."

Brossoit made 29 saves for the win in net. Mike Smith kicked out 22-of-27 shots through two periods before giving way to David Rittich, who made four saves on six shots.

Puljujarvi opened the scoring at 10:29. Four minutes later, Eric Gryba's shot went through the holder of Mark Giordano's skate then changed directions again off Puljujarvi's leg before trickling through Smith's pads to make it 2-0.

"I've never seen it before in this league or any league that I've been in. It goes through the skate blade," said Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan. "We've got to deal with that better. There are bounces that are going to happen. We have to react to those things better."

Mikael Backlund set up Frolik for a short-handed goal at 16:21 to make it 2-1, but 1:23 later, Khaira converted Kris Russell's pass to restore the Oilers two-goal cushion.

"We started the game too hesitant," said Bennett. "We were just dipping our toes in the water and we didn't go after it."

Rittich's appearance didn't start well as 1:29 in, a miscommunication behind the net resulted in an easy wrap-around goal for Maroon that made it 6-1.

Earning his first win of the season was Brossoit, who was also making his second straight start with Cam Talbot on injured reserve.

Notes: Oilers coach Todd McLellan won his 400th NHL game. He is the 38th coach to reach that milestone... Former Flame Mike Cammalleri returned to the Oilers lineup after being a healthy scratch on Thursday. That bumped Anton Slepyshev to the press box... Calgary RW Troy Brouwer has gone 32 games without a goal, dating back to March 27... Edmonton entered the game first in the NHL with 749 hits.

By Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press