Antetokoumpo scores 33 points, Bucks beat Kings 109-104

"They kind of pushed us around, we turned the ball over and didn't play with any energy," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "The guys didn't quit, though. They kept fighting."

Milwaukee's shooting went cold for an extended stretch in the fourth, allowing the Kings to pull to 100-96 on Garrett Temple's 3-pointer with 3:19 remaining.

After Antetokounmpo's two free throws, Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on a 3-pointer to pull the Kings within three points. After the Bucks came up empty again, Bogdanovic made two free throws to cut the lead to one with less than 2 minutes remaining.

John Henson's hook shot and two free throws by Antetokounmpo put the Bucks up 106-101. Middleton sealed the win with two free throws.

Milwaukee jumped to a 14-0 lead, taking advantage of five Kings turnovers. The Kings scored their first points on Randolph's jumper with 7:44 remaining in the first. Sacramento trailed by 16 at one point, finished with eight turnovers and was down 33-25 after the quarter.

"We just have to get off to a better start. We're better than that," Randolph said.

GOING TO THE LINE

Antetokounmpo attempted a career-high 22 free throws. "We have to be in attack mode," he said. Antetokounmpo "set the tone early" with his aggressive play and by getting to the line, Kidd said.

The Bucks made a season-high 35 free throws on 42 attempts, also a season high.

TIP-INS

Kings: Willie Cauley-Stein sustained a lower back strain in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on a layup and didn't return. ... With the Kings down 12-0 3 minutes into the game, Joerger replaced his entire lineup at once. Joerger picked up a technical foul a short time later after storming onto the court to argue a foul call. Joerger said gaining mental toughness is part of the maturation process for his young team. "Playing the second night back-to-back. There's a mental toughness to that," he said.

Bucks: Recalled guard Sterling Brown and forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. ... Returned home after a 3-1 trip against Western Conference foes.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Bucks: At Boston on Monday night.

By Rich Rovito, The Associated Press