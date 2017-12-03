Saint Mary's gets back on track with 74-63 win over Cal

Lee scored a career-high 23 points and Nick Hamilton added 16 for the Golden Bears (3-5). Cal, which never led, has dropped four of five.

"We built ourselves a hole from the jump and didn't come out with the kind of energy I expect us to," Bears first-year coach Wyking Jones said. "Seemed like every time we started making a run they'd make a play. We couldn't rattle them."

Saint Mary's pulled away with a 17-6 run late in the first half and was ahead by double digits most of the way until California made a brief run late in the second half.

Lee scored to cut the gap to 65-55, but Naar made a deep 3-pointer and the Gaels made six consecutive free throws to close it out.

FRESHMEN STRUGGLES

McNeill and Justice Sueing had been pivotal for Cal's offence recently but the two freshmen shot a combined 3 of 12, all three makes coming from beyond the arc.

"We looked young out there today," Jones said. "Our guys are going to have to figure it out. Hopefully they get accustomed to it as we play games like this."

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's: The Gaels weren't reeling after getting knocked out of the rankings, but they needed a game to feel good about and this was it. The fact that they won without much from Landale has to make coach Randy Bennett feel good. Ford was the X-factor in many ways and gave Saint Mary's defence a much-needed lift along the way.

California: The Bears had some success early with their half-court trap, an encouraging sign for a team that has not been sharp defensively much of the year. Another bright spot was Lee, who shot 10 of 14 from the floor and was aggressive much of the night. The big difference was at the free-throw line. Saint Mary's went 18 of 21 from the stripe, while Cal was just 6 of 11. Jones also said his team got too anxious after falling behind early.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary's: Begins a six-game homestand Monday against Sacramento State.

California: The Bears host Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press