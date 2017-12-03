WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings edge Tigers in OT

HURRICANES 4 ROYALS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Ty Prefontaine had two goals and an assist with Jake Elmer also striking twice as the Hurricanes beat Victoria.

Stuart Skinner turned away 30 shots for Lethbridge (12-13-1).

Dante Hannoun scored for the Royals (18-10-3) and Griffen Outhouse made 40 saves.

---

BLAZERS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Jermaine Loewen scored the winner in the third period and Max Palaga made 25 saves as Kamloops topped the Thunderbirds.

Brodi Stuart also chipped in for the Blazers (13-14-0).

Dillon Hamaliuk found the back of the net for Seattle (12-13-3) and Matt Berlin kicked out 30 shots.

---

OIL KINGS 4 RAIDERS 1

EDMONTON — Davis Koch struck twice and Travis Child stopped 31 shots as the Oil Kings beat Prince Albert.

Brett Kemp and Kobe Mohr added the others for Edmonton (6-18-2).

Jordy Stallard scored for the Raiders (11-11-5) and Ian Scott made 19 saves.

---

HITMEN 4 REBELS 3 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Vladislav Yeryomenko had the winner in a shootout as Calgary edged the Rebels.

Jake Bean, Jake Kryski and Conner Chaulk scored in regulation for the Hitmen (8-15-4). Nick Schneider made 32 saves for the win in net.

Kristian Reichel, Lane Zablocki and Austin Schellenberg supplied the offence for Red Deer (9-16-4). Riley Lamb turned aside 28 shots.

---

ROCKETS 5 ICE 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kole Lind supplied the winner in a three-goal third period and Roman Basran turned away 24 shots as the Rockets toppled Kootenay.

Conner Bruggen-Cate, Braydyn Chizen, Nolan Foote and James Hilsendager rounded out the attack for Kelowna (17-8-3).

Martin Bodak and Alec Baer scored for the Ice (12-15-1) while Bailey Brkin made 24 saves.

---

COUGARS 6 GIANTS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jared Bethune had a goal and two assists to lift the Cougars past Vancouver.

Brogan O'Brien, Aaron Boyd, Ethan O'Rourke, Josh Curtis and Joel Lakusta supplied the rest of the offence for Prince George (10-14-4). Taylor Gauthier made 22 saves in net.

Brad Morrison scored both goals for the Giants (12-13-4) and Todd Scott kicked out 28 shots.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 BLADES 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped all 30 shots he faced and Patrick Bajkov had a goal and two assists as the Silvertips shut out Saskatooon.

Montana Onyebuchi and Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett (15-12-2).

Nolan Maier kicked out 34 shots for the Blades (10-14-3).

---

CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ty Smith scored the overtime winner and Ethan McIndoe struck twice in regulation as Spokane topped the Americans.

Riley Woods also scored for the Chiefs (15-10-3) and Declan Hobbs turned aside 25 shots.

Dylan Coghlan, Michael Rasmussen and Jordan Topping had goals for Tri-City (14-9-3). Patrick Dea made 44 saves.

By The Canadian Press