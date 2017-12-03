Sri Lanka reaches 18-2 in response to India's 536-7d

NEW DELHI — Sri Lanka was struggling at 18-2 in reply to India's 536-7 declared at tea on day two of the third test at Delhi on Sunday.

The middle session was marred by concerns over air pollution in the city as the Sri Lanka team wore face masks and the bowlers complained of shortness of breath as play was stopped three times.

It also saw Virat Kohli reach his highest test score when he was dismissed on 243.

After lunch, only six overs were possible before Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Gamage (2-95) asked for medical attention due to breathlessness. Play was halted for 20 minutes.

Four overs later, Suranga Lakmal (0-80) also walked off with the same complaint. Play was halted again for 11 minutes as Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal was involved in an animated discussion with umpires Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson.

Sri Lanka team support staff members were preparing to go on to field when it appeared the team would run out of substitute fielders. India coach Ravi Shastri and Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas had separate conversations with the umpires but play continued.

In between the stoppages, India lost a couple wickets. The big dismissal was Kohli, who was trapped lbw by Lakshan Sandakan (4-167). He went past his previous best of 235 against England at Mumbai last November. Overall, he faced 287 balls and hit 25 fours in 430 minutes.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4) was also dismissed. When play was halted for a third time, an incensed Kohli declared the Indian innings.

Sri Lanka subsequently suffered two blows as they lost Dimuth Karunaratne (0) off the very first ball and then Dhananjay de Silva (1) was trapped lbw going into the break.

By Chetan Narula, The Associated Press