Austin earns Southampton 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Charlie Austin scored on his second straight start for Southampton to earn the team a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Having netted twice against Everton last week on his only other start this season, Austin became Southampton's top scorer this season and underlined his reputation as the team's most clinical finisher.

The striker showed his natural instincts in front of goal by steering in a right-wing cross from Nathan Redmond with a low finish that flew past Asmir Begovic in the 61st minute.

That cancelled out Bournemouth's goal by Ryan Fraser in the 42nd minute at Vitality Stadium.