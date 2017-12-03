Revis active - and a captain - for Chiefs at old club Jets

Darrelle Revis will make his season debut for the Kansas City Chiefs against his former team, the New York Jets — and as a captain, no less.

Signed by Kansas City last week as a free agent, Revis was active on Sunday at the Jets. It was not immediately clear whether he would start.

Revis played two stints with the Jets, from 2007-12 and 2015-16, but wasn't nearly as dominant last year as he was in his "Revis Island" days, and the Jets allowed him to leave after last season.

Revis was out of work until signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs, who have lost five of their past six games.

Second-year linebacker Darron Lee was a surprise inactive for the Jets. There was no immediate reason given for Lee not playing. Lee, second on New York with 86 total tackles, wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots were missing their top pass-rusher and two offensive tackles against the Buffalo Bills: defensive lineman Trey Flowers has an injured rib, while Marcus Cannon and backup LaAdrian Waddle were both out with bad ankles.

Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin was sidelined for a second consecutive game with a torn right meniscus, and starting left tackle Cordy Glenn sat out a fourth consecutive game with nagging soreness in his foot and ankle.

Atlanta cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Brian Poole were inactive against the Minnesota Vikings, but Falcons running back Devonta Freeman returned after missing two games with a concussion. Minnesota middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been questionable with a hip injury, was active.

Also active: Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jermey Parnell, back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month after being out with a sprained left knee. He had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston returns to face the Green Bay Packers after a three-game absence with a shoulder injury, and he should have two key targets on the field: receiver DeSean Jackson and tight end Cameron Brate are active.