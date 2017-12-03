Jacobs miss gives Koe win at Trials

OTTAWA — Kevin Koe stole a pair in an extra end for an 8-6 victory over Brad Jacobs in the morning draw at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., had hammer in the 11th end but missed an open draw to the eight-foot.

"I threw it heavy," he said. "I threw it wide and it sailed."

Koe, from Calgary, improved to 2-0 while Jacobs fell to 1-1.

Jacobs appeared to have the game in hand after hitting a brilliant soft-weight tap for two in the ninth end and a 6-4 lead.

But Koe answered with a deuce in the 10th and used his final shot to put the pressure on Jacobs.

"You're trying to make him shoot really," Koe said. "He never really missed all game so that was uncharacteristic for him but obviously a big break for us."

It was the first loss for Jacobs at an Olympic Trials. He ran the table at the 2013 Trials in Winnipeg and went on to win gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

In other early games, reigning Olympic women's champion Jennifer Jones beat fellow Winnipeg skip Michelle Englot 8-5 and Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., defeated Edmonton's Val Sweeting 7-3.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher topped Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 8-6.