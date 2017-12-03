Alabama joins Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia in playoff

Georgia (12-1) and Oklahoma (12-1) have never played. The Bulldogs have surged in their second season under coach Kirby Smart. After winning eight games last season, Georgia won the SEC for the first time since 2005.

Oklahoma is in the playoff for the second time and will likely bring the Heisman Trophy winner. Quartreback Baker Mayfield is the favourite to win the award next weekend. If so, Mayfield will be the third player to go from winning the Heisman on to the playoff, joining Oregon's Marcus Mariota in 2014 and Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015.

The Alabama-or-Ohio State debate was the trickiest of the playoff era. Most talented or most accomplished? Neither team neatly matched precedent. Ohio State made it to the playoff without even playing in its conference title game last season, but those Buckeyes had a more convincing resume, with three victories against top-10 teams. Alabama could not match that.

Not only had no team ever made the playoff with two losses, but none had as ugly a stain on its resume as Ohio State's 31-point loss at Iowa. Tide coach Nick Saban mentioned it Saturday night on ESPN as the selection committee went to work for the last time this season.

That the most controversial playoff pick yet came down to these two teams made it an even juicer plotline. Alabama has dominated college football for a decade since Saban took over. Ohio State is one of the few teams to interrupt the Tide's championship machine during the Saban era, beating the Tide in the semifinals in 2014 on the way to a national title.

They are two of college football's flagship programs, rich in both tradition. Also, they are the teams the rest of college football loves to hate, the teams that always seem to get the benefit of the doubt in the rankings.

Neither had a slam dunk case. In the Top 25 released earlier Sunday, Alabama was fourth by a mere seven points over No. 5 Ohio State. Not that that matters. The committee's process is not the same of the traditional polls.

The panel of 13 includes former and current athletic administrators, including the athletic director from Ohio State, and former coaches. They break teams into tiers, rank them, debate them and often rank them again and again until a consensus is formed.

In 2014, fans of TCU and Baylor were upset when Ohio State jumped the Texas schools on championship weekend. Last year, Ohio State was involved in a bit of a controversy again when it didn't win its conference but got in. The final spot came down to Penn State and Washington and the Huskies won out.

