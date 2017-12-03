Oilers claim Davidson off waivers from Habs

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers claimed defenceman Brandon Davidson off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Davidson, 26, has appeared in 13 games with Montreal this season, earning one assist, nine penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating.

The six-foot-two, 208-pound native of Taber, Alta., was originally drafted by the Oilers in the sixth round, 162nd overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft.

He appeared in 91 games with the Oilers from 2014-17, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. Overall, Davidson has now played in 114 NHL games, with five goals, 11 assists and 49 penalty minutes.