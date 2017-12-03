Clemson-Alabama playoff rivalry continues in Sugar Bowl

The Clemson-Alabama playoff rivalry is back on college football's main stage.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide will meet in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff's national semifinals. The previous two meetings between these powerhouse programs were for the national championship — Alabama won two years ago and Clemson won last year.

This time, the winner will earn the right to play for another title in Atlanta.

"I think it's only fitting that to have a chance to advance to Atlanta, you've got a heavyweight matchup here with Clemson and Alabama," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Alabama edged out Ohio State for the final spot in the four-team College Football Playoff field. The Crimson Tide's reward is a playoff rematch against the defending national champion.

Clemson's inclusion as the top seed was expected. The Tigers (12-1) were No. 1 in the previous CFP rankings and then routed Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game on Saturday.

The inclusion of Alabama (11-1) was much more contentious. Fourth-seeded Alabama didn't play for the Southeastern Conference championship after coming short in its division after losing to Auburn in its final game of the regular season, but was impressive until that loss.

Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in the last national championship game. The Tigers have made it back to the CFP with a dominant defence and the emergence of junior quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Alabama returns with sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has had another solid season. The defence has been slowed by injuries, especially at linebacker, but expects to be much healthier by the time the Crimson Tide faces Clemson.

