Weirather wins super-G in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won Sunday's women's World Cup super-G in Lake Louise, Alta.

It was her first victory in Lake Louise after finishing second five times in previous downhills and super-G races at the resort.

Weirather's winning time was one minute 18.52 seconds in sunny, clear conditions.

Switzerland's Lara Gut, who won last year's super-G, was second in 1:18.63. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer finished third in 1:18.79.