Montreal's La Rue sets speedskating record

CALGARY — Montreal speedskater David La Rue set a world junior men's record in the 1,500 metres on Sunday morning in ISU World Cup action at Calgary's Olympic Oval.

La Rue, 19, posted a time of one minute 44.37 seconds, eclipsing the mark of American Brian Hansen, who, in December 2009, clocked in at 1:44.45.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon.

By The Canadian Press