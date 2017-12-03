Guardiola sad to see Pogba miss Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was sad to see Paul Pogba get a red card that will cause the Manchester United midfielder to miss the top-of-the-table derby match next weekend.

Guardiola said "I would like that Paul could play (because) I like to face the team with the best players as possible, to see if (we are) able to beat them."

Pogba was sent off for a studs-first tackle on Hector Bellerin in United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday. It will earn the France international a three-match ban and leave United without possibly its key player for its biggest game of the season.

Hours before the Arsenal game, a TV interview with Pogba was broadcast in which he said he hoped City — the Premier League leader by eight points — "will get some very important players injured" this season.