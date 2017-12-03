Jekot scores 27, No. 25 Villanova women top St. Joe's 79-44

PHILADELPHIA — Kelly Jekot scored 18 of her career-high 27 points in the first half to lead No. 25 Villanova to a 79-44 win over Big 5 rival Saint Joseph's on Sunday.

The Wildcats (7-0) took care of this one early with Jekot scoring eight in the first quarter, including six in a 16-2 run on the way to a 20-6 lead. She scored the last seven points in an 11-0 run in the second quarter, which she completed with a 3-point play for a 39-14 lead at the half.

Villanova shot 63 per cent (17 of 27) in the first half with Jekot making 8 of 9, while the Hawks were 6 of 25.

Mary Gedaka added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Jannah Tucker had three 3s and 13 points for Villanova. Jekot, who finished 11 of 17 from the field, also had a career-high six assists, five rebounds and two blocks. The Wildcats finished at 55 per cent shooting.