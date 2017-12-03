Distractions Galore: Coaches hot topics at Peach Bowl

Call this the Distraction Bowl.

The Peach Bowl features one coach in Central Florida's Scott Frost who's determined his future is already elsewhere against another in Auburn's Gus Malzahn who's facing questions about whether he'll remain with the Tigers.

The undefeated, 10th-ranked Knights (12-0, No. 12 College Football Playoffs) will play No. 7 Auburn (10-3, No. 7 CFP), the Southeastern Conference runner-up, on Jan. 1.

Frost was hired as Nebraska's coach shortly after UCF won a 62-55, double overtime shootout with Memphis to capture the American Athletic Conference. Frost has said he will coach his team in the bowl game.

Malzahn's team fell to playoff-bound Georgia in the SEC title game Saturday amid questions about whether he's a candidate for an open job at Arkansas.

It all leads to plenty of questions for both teams not related to the upcoming bowl.

Malzahn has done well so far keeping outside talk away from the Tigers, said Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.

"If you know Gus, he doesn't even look at outside noise," Johnson said after Georgia's 28-7 victory. "He's about as one-tracked minded as it gets. That man was focused on winning the SEC championship."

Frost, the former Nebraska quarterback, couldn't hide his decision from his players, and the team tweeted a celebration photo after its AAC title win with the caption: "Good luck back home, Coach."

Frost wants to coach the Knights through the Peach Bowl before tackling the rebuild at Nebraska.