Fewer Distractions: Auburn locks in coach before Peach Bowl

Frost, the former Nebraska quarterback, couldn't hide his decision from his players, and the team tweeted a celebration photo after its AAC title win with the caption: "Good luck back home, Coach."

UCF interim coach Troy Walters said Saturday was an emotional day, one of great joy with the championship win and sadness after learning of Frost's departure. "It was a whirlwind," Walters said.

But the players gathered Sunday to watch the selection show and were re-energized, Walters said, with the Peach Bowl selection.

"This team is resilient," Walters said. "We're not going to make any excuses."

Athletic director Danny White said Saturday night that Frost and his staff are committed to the team. "And we'll figure out what that means later this week," White said during a news conference Saturday night.

___

Here's some of what to know about the Peach Bowl matchup:

TOUGH STRETCH: Including UCF, Auburn's most recent three opponents in Alabama, Georgia and the Knights have a combined mark of 35-2.

BIG TURNAROUND: The Knights have gone from bowl wannabes to part of the New Year's Six during Frost's tenure. The second-year coach took over an 0-12 program and won six games his first year. This season, UCF has been one of college football's biggest surprises.

SERIES EDGE: Auburn is 3-0 against UCF with all three wins coming between 1997 and 1999.

RETURNING TO MERCEDES: The Tigers will finish their season with a second straight game in Atlanta's new Mercedes Benz Stadium, where they lost to Georgia 28-7 in the SEC title game. Malzahn said his team will focus on playing better there against UCF then they did against the Bulldogs.

IN THE MIX: UCF interim coach Troy Walters said he hopes to be among candidates to replace Frost. Walters joined the program two seasons ago as offensive co-ordinator and receivers coach. He's also coached at Colorado, North Carolina State and Texas A&M. Walters, though, had faith in athletic director Danny White to make the right hire to keep the Knights moving forward.

___

AP Sports Writers John Zenor in Birmingham, Alabama, and Eric Olson in Lincoln, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Frost said "They deserve to have ..." instead of "They deserved to have ..."

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press