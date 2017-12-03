Dollar General Bowl Matchup

Toledo: QB Logan Woodside has passed for 3,758 yards with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He, Lamb and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield are the only FBS QBs with 25-plus touchdowns and fewer than eight interceptions.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: Won a share of its second straight Sun Belt title with a 63-14 win Saturday over Louisiana-Lafayette. A 35-9 record over the last 44 games is the best among Group of Five teams.

Toledo: Won MAC championship game 45-28 over Akron. Ranks 11th in scoring offence (39.2 points per game) and eighth in total offence (509.9 yards per game).