Las Vegas Bowl matchup

Oregon: RB Royce Freeman, 1,475 yards rushing, 16 TDs

Boise State: The Broncos avenged a loss to Fresno State the week before by beating the Bulldogs 17-14 in the Mountain West title game.

Oregon: The Ducks finished the season on a two-game winning streak, thrashing Arizona and rival Oregon State to reach seven victories in coach Willie Taggart's first season.