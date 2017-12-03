AEK beats Levadiakos 2-0, stays top of Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — AEK won at Levadiakos 2-0 on Sunday to stay top of the Greek league after the 13th round.

Marko Livaja and Sergio Araujo were involved in both goals. In the 52nd, they exchanged passes twice, with Araujo putting Livaja one-on-one with Levadiakos goalkeeper Devis Epassy Mboka for an easy opener. In the 66th, Araujo scored on the rebound after the 'keeper parried Livaja's shot.

AEK is a point ahead of defending champion Olympiakos and two in front of PAOK, which both won on Saturday.

No home team won on Sunday. Panathinaikos lost to Panionios 1-0, and Larissa and Giannena drew 1-1. Lamia was held by Panetolikos 2-2.