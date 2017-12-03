Citrus Bowl Matchup

LSU: RB Derrius Guice is the fifth player in school history to have over 1,000 rushing yard and 10 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons. The junior has 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Notre Dame: QB Brandon Wimbush has set the school's single-single record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 765, but the junior has struggled with accuracy and has completed only 49.8 per cent of his passes.

LSU: After a 24-21 loss to Troy dropped the Tigers to 3-2, they have won six of their last seven. They have won their last three by an average of 22.3 points. This is the 18th straight season the Tigers have eight wins or more, which is the longest streak among Power Five programs.