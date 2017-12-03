Oklahoma, Georgia meet for 1st time at Rose Bowl

Georgia: RB Nick Chubb. The senior became the second-leading rusher in SEC history in the conference championship game after going for 77 yards against Auburn. Although injuries have slowed him at times, he should be rested and ready for the biggest game of his career.

NOTABLE

Oklahoma: Won three straight Big 12 titles. Is appearing in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. They lead the nation in total offence with 583.3 yards per game, including a whopping 8.44 yards per play.

Georgia: Won first SEC title since 2005 under second-year coach Kirby Smart. Haven't won a national title since 1980. They field the nation's fourth-best defence, giving up just 270.9 yards per play.