Scott's 31 leads Fort Wayne past SIU-Edwardsville 86-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Bryson Scott scored 31 points and John Konchar added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Fort Wayne beat SIU-Edwardsville 86-71 on Sunday.

Xzavier Taylor scored six of the Mastodons' first nine points for a 9-4 lead and Fort Wayne (6-3) led for the remainder. Jalen Henry's jumper 26 seconds in was SIU-Edwardsville's (1-6) only lead.

Matt Weir scored 10 points and Fort Wayne had a 46-28 rebounding edge. The Mastodons were efficient on offence and passed 19 assists on 28 made shots.

The Mastadons have won three straight and the Cougars own a four-game losing streak.