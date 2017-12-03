New Orleans Bowl Matchup

Troy: LB Tron Folsom. He leads the team with 77 tackles and also has nine tackles for a loss and an interception.

NOTABLE

North Texas: The Mean Green set several single-season program records, including scoring, total offence, passing yards and passing touchdowns. They won eight of their last 10 games.

Troy: The Trojans' biggest moment of the season was when they beat LSU 24-21 on Sept. 30.