Left out of playoff, Ohio State gets USC in Cotton Bowl

Left out of the title race, Ohio State is instead returning to the stadium where the Buckeyes won the first national championship in the four-team College Football Playoff system.

The Big Ten champion Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Pac-12 champion Southern California in a matchup of 11-2 teams that is flashback to past Rose Bowls. This will be the eighth time they play in a bowl but the first time outside of Pasadena, California.

Ohio State, which last year became the first team without winning a conference title to make the playoff, was the first team left out Sunday even after beating previously undefeated Wisconsin 27-21 in the Big Ten title game. Alabama (11-1), which didn't make it to the SEC championship game, was selected instead.

"Did I expect? I hoped. To expect, I didn't study it that much," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said about the playoff. "The whole conversation with our players have been ever since that loss was laser focus on our opponent, laser focus on your job responsibility. And they've done that."