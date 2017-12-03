Tina Weirather wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won the women's World Cup super-G on Sunday for her first Lake Louise victory.

Weirather finished in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds in sunny conditions. She won after finishing second five times in downhill and super-G races at the resort.

Switzerland's Lara Gut, the super-G winner last year, was second in 1:18.63. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer followed in 1:18.79.

After crashing in the season-opening downhill Friday, American star Lindsey Vonn fell again Sunday but was able to ski to the bottom.