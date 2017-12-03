Brown helps No. 9 Baylor beat No. 16 Stanford 81-57

WACO, Texas — Kalani Brown had 28 points for No. 9 Baylor, which scored the game's first nine points and led throughout in an 81-57 victory over No. 16 Stanford on Sunday.

Brown was 12 for 16 from the floor and beat the Cardinal with postups, drives to the basket and shots from the top of the key.

Lauren Cox and Kristy Wallace added double-doubles for Baylor (7-1). Cox had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Wallace had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Stanford (5-4) struggled to find anything inside and made only 20 of 68 shots (29 per cent) overall, including only 10 of 38 (26 per cent) on 3-pointers.

Baylor outrebounded Stanford 55-39 and held a 54-18 advantage in the paint.

Centre Shannon Coffee led Stanford with 14 points off the bench, but four of her five made field goals were 3-pointers. Kiana Williams scored Stanford's first 10 points and finished with 13, well above her season average of 4.9 points per game.

All four of Stanford's losses this season have come in their only games against Top 25 teams.

It was the second home game in a row that the Lady Bears dominated a ranked team, coming after a 90-63 victory over No. 20 Kentucky on Thursday.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Brown and Cox proved to be a problem for the Cardinal inside with more than their production. They also got starting forwards Kaylee Johnson and Alanna Smith in major foul trouble early. Johnson and Smith both three fouls before halftime. Smith managed to work around that and finished with 11 points, but Johnson fouled out with 7:32 to go in the third quarter.