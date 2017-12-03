McCown, Chiefs' poor discipline lead Jets to wild 38-31 win

After Harrison Butker's 36-yard field goal gave the Chiefs a 17-14 lead, McCown led the Jets to a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass to Matt Forte. Catanzaro's 27-yarder late in the third quarter put New York ahead 24-17, capping an 18-play, 72-yard drive that took 9 minutes, 31 seconds to open the second half.

But the Chiefs struck back on their next play from scrimmage, Smith finding Hill, who zipped past Rashard Robinson in coverage, for a 79-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Catanzaro booted a 47-yarder on New York's next possession. He added a 38-yarder early in the fourth quarter to make it 30-24.

STARTING FAST

Smith and the Chiefs got things going early, marching 75 yards on five plays — capping the drive with a 22-yard touchdown catch by a wide-open Kelce 2:38 into the game.

ESPN reported before the game that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was handing the offensive play-calling duties to co-ordinator Matt Nagy, and it appeared to work well early. Smith found Kelce — wide open, again — to make it 14-0 less than five minutes in.

The Jets showed some signs of life, though, with Bilal Powell scoring on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter one play after McGuire's 9-yard touchdown run was overturned by video review, which showed that the rookie running back's left foot stepped out of bounds at the 1.

New York had another impressive drive to tie it at 14 late in the opening quarter, capped by McCown's sneak from 1 yard.

RUNNING MAN

Smith helped set up a field goal for the Chiefs when he scrambled out of trouble on second-and-10 from the 14 for a career-best 70 yards late in the second quarter. It was the Chiefs' longest run of the season, but not the best ever by a Kansas City quarterback. That was Steve Bono's 76-yarder against Arizona in 1995.

GROUNDED JETS

New York linebacker Darron Lee was a surprise inactive, which Todd Bowles called a coach's decision. Also, defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was benched for most of the first quarter — also a coach's decision — before entering with 39 seconds left before the second period.

STREAK STOPPED

Butker was wide right on a 38-yard attempt that grazed the right upright in the second quarter. It ended Butker's franchise record of 23 straight field goals made. Butker's only previous miss was a 46-yarder against Washington on the first attempt of his NFL career.

INJURIES

Chiefs: Center Mitch Morse was carted to the locker room with an unspecified injury. Zach Fulton replaced him and Bryan Witzmann took over Fulton's spot at left guard.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: home vs. Oakland next Sunday.

Jets: at Denver next Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press