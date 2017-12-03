Reed scores 19, Clemson cruises past Asheville 83-57

Clemson got off to a sluggish start, trailing 8-2 early, but the Tigers got within a point a minute later before going on an 11-5 run. Clemson led 27-24 with three minutes left in the first half before closing the half with a 9-2 run to take a 36-26 lead.

The Tigers kept the run going by outscoring the Bulldogs 14-4 in the first six minutes of the second half. Clemson never let off the gas, outscoring the visitors 47-26 in the second half, and led by as many as many as 34 points in the closing seconds of the game.

"Really pleased with how we played," Brownell said. "(UNC Asheville) was a very good team. They'll probably win 20 games or so this year. This was a very good win and a very good performance."

BIG PITCURE

UNC Asheville: The Bulldogs came into the game ranked second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (47.3), but they were held to a season-low 26 per cent from behind the arc. After shooting over 50 per cent in their previous two contests, UNC Asheville went 5 of 19.

Clemson: The Tigers start the season 7-1 for the first time since 2013-14. Clemson hasn't gone this far into a season before recording its second loss since 2008-09, when they won their first 16 games.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

More than 20 Clemson football players and coaches were recognized at halftime a day after winning the ACC championship and claiming the top spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will be facing No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

TURNING POINT

Down 6-0 less than two minutes into the game, Brownell called a timeout and told his team "I told you they were good" and to "wake up." The Tigers responded by holding the Bulldogs to two points in the next six minutes.

UP NEXT

UNC Asheville heads to Furman on Tuesday.

Clemson gets nearly a week off before hosting Samford on Saturday.

By Brad Senkiw, The Associated Press