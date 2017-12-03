Armed Forces Bowl Matchup

San Diego State: RB Rashaad Penny, leads nation with both 168.9 yards per game rushing and 224.8 yards per game all-purpose.

NOTABLE

Army: The Black Knights earned their way into the Armed Forces Bowl with their win over Temple on Oct. 21. They're playing in back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 1984-85 seasons.

San Diego State: The Aztecs finished on a four-game win streak and beat Pac-12 runner-up Stanford earlier in the season.