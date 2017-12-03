Quick Lane Bowl Matchup

Northern Illinois: DE Sutton Smith has been named one of five finalists for the 2017 Ted Hendricks Award. Smith leads the FBS in sacks with 14 and tackles for loss with 28.5.

NOTABLE

Duke: The Blue Devils became bowl-eligible by beating Georgia Tech and Wake Forest in the final two weeks of the regular season, overcoming double-digit deficits in both games. RBs Brittain Brown and Shaun Wilson have combined for 1,403 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies posted a three-game improvement from a year ago and will play in a bowl game for the ninth time in 10 seasons.