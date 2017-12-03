New Mexico Bowl matchup

Colorado State (7-5, Mountain West) vs Marshall (7-5, C-USA), Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico
TOP PLAYERS
Colorado State: QB Nick Stevens, 3,479 yards passing, 27 TDs
Marshall: QB Chase Litton, 2,853 yards passing, 23 TDs
NOTABLE
Colorado State: Beat San Jose State 42-14 in regular-season finale, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd dropped four of their last five games after a 6-1 start.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Colorado State: Fifth straight bowl appearance. The Rams are 1-3 in those games.
Marshall: The Herd last played in a bowl in 2015, beating UConn 16-10 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/ap_top25
By The Associated Press
Colorado State (7-5, Mountain West) vs Marshall (7-5, C-USA), Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico
TOP PLAYERS
Colorado State: QB Nick Stevens, 3,479 yards passing, 27 TDs
Marshall: QB Chase Litton, 2,853 yards passing, 23 TDs
NOTABLE
Colorado State: Beat San Jose State 42-14 in regular-season finale, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd dropped four of their last five games after a 6-1 start.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Colorado State: Fifth straight bowl appearance. The Rams are 1-3 in those games.
Marshall: The Herd last played in a bowl in 2015, beating UConn 16-10 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/ap_top25
By The Associated Press
Colorado State (7-5, Mountain West) vs Marshall (7-5, C-USA), Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico
TOP PLAYERS
Colorado State: QB Nick Stevens, 3,479 yards passing, 27 TDs
Marshall: QB Chase Litton, 2,853 yards passing, 23 TDs
NOTABLE
Colorado State: Beat San Jose State 42-14 in regular-season finale, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd dropped four of their last five games after a 6-1 start.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Colorado State: Fifth straight bowl appearance. The Rams are 1-3 in those games.
Marshall: The Herd last played in a bowl in 2015, beating UConn 16-10 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/ap_top25
By The Associated Press