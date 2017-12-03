Gasparilla Bowl Matchup

Temple: S Delvon Randall, 76 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss, four interceptions

Florida International: The Golden Panthers already have matched a school single-season record for victories and have clinched their first winning season since 2011. Former Miami and North Carolina coach Butch Davis has orchestrated the turnaround in his first year at Florida International.

Temple: The Owls won three of their last four games to reach the .500 mark and become bowl eligible. Temple's only loss during that stretch was against unbeaten Central Florida.