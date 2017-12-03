No. 7 UCLA rolls to 30-point win over UC Santa Barbara

LOS ANGELES — Monique Billings had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Jordin Canada added 14 points to lead No. 7 UCLA to a 74-44 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

UCLA (7-1) won its fourth consecutive game since a home loss to top-ranked Connecticut.

The Bruins controlled the game from start to finish and used a stifling defence to keep UC Santa Barbara out of the paint and force outside shots. They also forced UC Santa Barbara into 12 turnovers by halftime.

UC Santa Barbara (1-7) lost its seventh consecutive game. Gauchos leading scorer Drew Edelman, who missed the previous game at Fresno State with an injury, was back and scored 12 points. Sarah Porter added 11 points for the Gauchos.

Last season, the Gauchos made it to the Big West Tournament championship game, where they lost to Long Beach State by one point. This season has been a struggle.

All 10 players who got in the game scored for UCLA. Bruins freshman Michaela Onyenwere continues impress. She scored on a putback basket as time expired to give UCLA a 32-18 halftime lead and finished with 12 points.

UCLA freshman Kayla Owens appeared to injure her right knee during an awkward collision trying to go around a screen in the third quarter. She was helped off the court by two athletic trainers and didn't return to the game but was back on the bench with her knee wrapped in ice.

BIG PICTURE

UC Santa Barbara must search for answers to try build off last season's success since it has nine returners back. The Gauchos have time as they don't start Big West Conference play until Jan. 4.

UCLA played well in the friendly confines of home, the last home game in over a month. UCLA next plays at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 5 for its first home games of Pac-12 play.