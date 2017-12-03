QB Jameis Winston's return can't help fading Buccaneers

"I don't even know how the ball came out," Winston said. "When I reared it back (my arm) hit something."

It was one of seven sacks on the day for the Packers, with Clay Matthews leading the pass rush with 2 1/2.

"That's probably our worst protection game we've had all year," Koetter said.

Winston also fumbled in the fourth quarter following Evan Smith's early snap. He was whistled for an illegal forward pass on the next play, but the mistakes were erased by his second touchdown pass to Brate on third-and-11 for a 20-17 lead with 6:02 left in regulation.

Winston refused to blame his offensive line for poor protection, though there were a couple communication issues with Smith. He was a last-minute replacement at centre after starter Joe Hawley was scratched due to illness.

Two other starters on the offensive line were placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

"So I don't think it's right to be able to say that they did subpar when they overcame so much in this day," Winston said.

His day started out so well, too, connecting with Brate for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening drive. Brate made a nice one-handed grab, extending his right arm in front of him toward the goal line after beating his defender.

"Today with Jameis back, he really trusts me with those crucial situations and he gave me a couple opportunities," Brate said.

But not enough to get a win, not with one too many turnovers.

So chalk up the trip to Lambeau Field as another lesson for the promising young quarterback in just his third NFL season.

"We've got to remember he's 23 years old," Koetter said, "and experience is still the best teacher."

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press