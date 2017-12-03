Seton Hall rallies to upset No. 17 Louisville 79-77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Desi Rodriguez had a season-high 29 points, including an off-balance bank shot with 8 seconds remaining, to rally Seton Hall to a 79-77 upset victory over No. 17 Louisville on Sunday.

After Deng Adel's leaner tied it at 77, the Pirates ran the clock down before Rodriguez got the ball and dribbled left. He fired a hard shot off the glass for the lead in a tense, back-and-forth game between former Big East Conference rivals. The Pirates made their final seven shots.

Quentin Snider's 3-point attempt for the winner missed with 4 seconds left and Rodriguez got the rebound to spark an on-court celebration for Seton Hall (7-1). The Pirates have won three straight.

Khadeen Carrington had 18 points, Myles Powell had 13 including a key 3-pointer and Angel Delgado had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates.

Adel had 20 points and Quentin Snider 15 for Louisville (4-2), which led 59-52 midway through the second half but lost its second straight.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates added to their collection of wins over Power Five conference schools with poise down the stretch after trailing. Timely plays on both ends helped and Rodriguez didn't have to do it himself as teammates contributed. The Pirates finished nearly even with Louisville on the boards (36-35) and shot 46 per cent. Seton Hall has already beaten Indiana, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt this season.

Louisville: The Cardinals overcame a slow start and seemed to be in gear with a 59-52 lead before faltering. But lazy passes led to turnovers and easy Seton Hall baskets, and they had no answer defensively for Rodriguez. They were outscored 40-26 in the paint as well.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall hosts Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday.