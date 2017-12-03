No. 3 Michigan St beats Nebraska 86-57 for 6th straight rout

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward matched his season high with 22 points as part of a balanced offence that helped No. 3 Michigan State beat Nebraska 86-57 Sunday.

The Spartans (7-1) have won six straight since losing to top-ranked Duke, beating each team by at least 18 points.

Jaren Jackson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Cassius Winston scored 16 points and had seven assists, and Miles Bridges added 12 points for the Spartans.

The Cornhuskers (6-3) kept the game close for about 10 minutes, unlike No. 5 Notre Dame in an 81-63 loss Thursday night.