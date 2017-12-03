Frank Gore moves into 5th on NFL's career rushing list

Added receiver T.Y. Hilton: "He's good just because of his character. He's a great guy. He's humble. The things he's done speak for themselves. He works every day. He works like a rookie. He just doesn't seem to age."

The losing has taken its toll on Gore, though.

The Colts are 19-25 with Gore and haven't made the playoffs. They were eliminated from contention in the AFC South on Sunday.

"It's tough, man. It's tough," Gore said. "When you play this game, you want to win, especially when you get up in age and you don't know how much time you have left. When I came here, this team was one game away from going to the Super Bowl. Things didn't work out. Things have been going wrong. It's been tough with one of our leaders (quarterback Andew Luck) not here.

"That's one of the reasons I came here: to play with a great quarterback. Not having him has hurt the team. I'm not knocking Jacoby (Brissett) because he's doing a great job, but us having Andrew Luck, we're a different team. That put a big hole in our team. But it happened, what can you do? All we can do is keep moving forward."

And for Gore, maybe moving up the all-time list.

Next up in is Curtis Martin, who holds the fourth spot with 14,101 yards on the ground. Gore trails Martin by 404 yards with four games remaining. Considering he hasn't reached 100 yards in any game this season, he likely will need games in 2018 to catch Martin. He has little, if any, chance of getting close to Barry Sanders (15,269), let alone Walter Payton (16,726) or Emmitt Smith (18,355).

But fourth is possible, and no one would bet against him.

"I've got a lot of respect for him," said Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, who played one season with Gore in college (Miami) and against him plenty in the NFC West. "One of my favourite people to just watch. He loves the game. He plays it right.

"He's a Hall of Famer. He's finally getting some of that love. For a long time, I've been saying it because I see it and I've been playing against him. He's better than most, the way he falls forward and gets those hard yards. I respect him a lot. I love competing against him. He brings out the best in me."

