QMJHL Roundup: Armada edge Tigres in OT

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet's second goal of the game was the overtime winner, lifting the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 5-4 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Sunday in Quebec Major Juinor Hockey League action.

Luke Henman, Maxime Collin and Joel Teasdale also scored for the Armada (19-5-2).

Jerermie Beaudin, Ivan Kosorenkov, Vitalii Abramov and Jimmy Huntington scored for the Tigres (12-13-4).

Francis Leclerc kicked out 26 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 25 saves for Victoriaville.