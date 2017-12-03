Starting LB Joe Walker out for Eagles; Seahawks down 2 DLs

SEATTLE — The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting middle linebacker Joe Walker for Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Walker was among Philadelphia's inactives with a neck injury. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing all week. He was the only starter out for the Eagles.

Seattle was thin on the defensive line after both Dion Jordan (neck) and Nazair Jones (ankle) were inactive. The Seahawks also scratched recently signed defensive tackle Rodney Coe, leaving them with seven healthy defensive linemen.

Bobby Wagner (hamstring), Earl Thomas (heel), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Duane Brown (ankle) were all playing for Seattle despite being listed as questionable.