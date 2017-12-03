Ohtani rules out Yanks, Red Sox, others; prefers West Coast

NEW YORK — The Yankees and Red Sox are among the teams that pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani has ruled out, and it seems the Japanese star will likely pursue a smaller market nearer to the West Coast.

New York general manager Brian Cashman confirmed to reporters Sunday night that his club was out of the running.

"I know that our presentation was excellent," Cashman said. "The feedback from that was outstanding. But I did get a sense that I can't change that we're a big market and I can't change we're in the East."

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed Boston's elimination from the bidding. The New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers are also among the teams told they won't sign Ohtani.