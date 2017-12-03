Garoppolo off to promising start as 49ers beat Bears

"We've really been trying to emphasize learning how to win," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We haven't done that much around here lately, and it does take time to learn how to do that."

Some things to know after the 49ers picked up a rare win while handing Chicago its fifth straight loss:

TRIUMPHANT RETURN: Gould pumped his right arm and screamed at the Chicago sideline after he kicked the winner . It was a sweet moment for the Bears' all-time leader in points and field goals made.

He made all five attempts — none longer than 35 yards — in his first appearance at Soldier Field since the Bears cut him prior to the 2016 opener. In 11 seasons with the Bears, he was 276 for 323.

BIG RETURN: Tarik Cohen returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown. That made him the first NFL rookie with rushing, receiving, passing and punt return TDs in a season since Gale Sayers in 1965.

Cohen initially ran about 15 yards back in the opposite direction before crossing left and finding an opening.

"I was worried that I might get tackled for a loss of yards," Cohen said. "But in that case, just like my coaches always tell me, trust my speed, just go with the plan and get back left."

TRUBISKY'S TROUBLES: Shut down by Philadelphia last week, Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky put up better numbers this time..

Trubisky had a 117.2 passer rating, but threw only 15 passes. He had 12 completions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

"I thought I took care of the football, was pretty efficient throwing the ball but we've just got to do it more often and we've just got to be better on third down so we can keep our defence off the field," Trubisky said.

STRATEGIC QUESTION: Bears coach John Fox could have given his team a chance to win with a late touchdown drive by letting San Francisco score a TD with 1 1/2 minutes remaining. It would have put the 49ers up 19-14 and left the Bears with time.

Instead, he opted to play defence and attempt to block Gould's winner as the 49ers killed off all but 4 seconds of the clock.

"We felt good about the block we had on the potential field goal," Fox said. "Neither one of those are great options at the 4- or 5-yard line."

SEEING RED: The 49ers came into the game ranked 25th in red zone efficiency. They were 0 for 5 in this game, with penalties hurting them.

"I've only been here a short while so it's going to take a little time but I think overall we're going in the right direction," Garoppolo said.

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press