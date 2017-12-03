Pacific gets hot in 105-68 win over D-II Arkansas-Fort Smith

STOCKTON, Calif. — Lafayette Dorsey scored 17 points and was one of six players to score in double figures in Pacific's 105-68 win Sunday against Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Kyle Elder made a layup to tie it at eight, and after Roberto Gallinat's jumper, Elder added a 3 to give the Lions their only lead at 11-10. Pacific then went on an 18-5 run and went into intermission with a 57-34 lead.

Pacific (5-4) missed just seven of 29 shots (75.9 per cent) in the first half and recorded 13 assists on its 22 made shots. Dorsey, Jack Williams, Anthony Townes and Jahlil Tripp all scored in double figures in the first half. For the game, Williams finished with 15, Tripp, 14, Milles Reynolds and Gallinat, 13 and Townes, 12.

The Tigers finished shooting 65.1 per cent (41 of 63) and totalled 25 assists.