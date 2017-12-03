No. 3 Michigan State on a roll since loss to top-ranked Duke

BLUE DEVILS ROLLING

Duke has yet to be slowed this season. The Blue Devils (10-0) became the unanimous No. 1 in last week's poll and will likely get every first-place vote again on Monday. Duke beat Indiana by 10 and South Dakota by 16 last week.

TROJANS TUMBLE

Southern California was a popular pick to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this season, but Trojans already have two losses.

USC (4-2) lost to a solid Texas A&M team by 16 at home last Sunday and followed that up with a 72-55 loss to SMU on Saturday. The consecutive losses could knock the Trojans out of next week's poll.

"We kept missing easy shots," USC coach Andy Enfield said after the loss to SMU. "You could just see on their faces it was a tough stretch for them. This is the worst game we've shot the ball from the field since we've been here five years and that's on me."

BAYLOR FALLS

No. 16 Baylor had a chance to make a big statement last week, facing two ranked teams. The Bears came up short and will drop in the rankings next week.

Baylor (5-2) opened the week with a 13-point loss to No. 21 Xavier and played better against No. 8 Wichita State on Saturday, but lost that game 69-62.

Xavier had a good week, following its win over Baylor with an 89-76 win over No. 11 Cincinnati. Look for the Musketeers to rise in the next poll.

