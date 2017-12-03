OHL Roundup: Firebirds top Spitfires in OT

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jalen Smereck scored 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Flint Firebirds to a 4-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Connor Roberts, Maurizio Colella and Jake Durham also scored for the Firebirds (9-17-2).

William Sirman, Aaron Luchuk and Jake Smith supplied the offence for Windsor (15-10-2).

Luke Cavallin turned aside 30 shots for Flint. Brock Baier made 21 saves for the Spitfires.