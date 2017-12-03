Hardly a journeyman: Keenum shines again in Vikes win

"I probably didn't know how good of a movement guy in the pocket that he is," Zimmer said. "He has done a great job of that all year."

The Falcons (7-5) were held without a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 13, 2015, when they were blanked 38-0 by Carolina.

"We're a way better ballclub than nine points," said Julio Jones, who managed only two catches for 24 yards.

The loss could be a crucial one for Atlanta, which dropped two games behind New Orleans (9-3) in the NFC South. The Saints beat the Panthers 31-21 , bumping Carolina a game off the lead.

The Falcons host the first-place Saints on Thursday night.

RYAN STYMIED

Matt Ryan failed to throw for a touchdown, ending a streak of 30 straight games with a touchdown pass — the eighth-longest in NFL history.

The Atlanta quarterback finished 16 of 29 for just 173 yards, his lowest output since he was held to 172 yards by Seattle in a 2013 loss.

CONTAINING JULIO: Jones was blanketed by the Vikings one week after having 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Tampa Bay. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes had the primary coverage responsibility, but Jones usually drew a crowd of defenders.

"We very rarely will say 'you got him' and it was just the way we felt we had to play to win this football game," Zimmer said.

Rhodes said the defence made a statement by shutting down the Falcons.

"When we needed a stop, we stopped them," he said.

DEPLETED SECONDARY: The Falcons are hurting in the secondary as they head into a short week.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant was held out with a concussion and nickel back Brian Poole didn't suit up because of a back injury.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who had been inactive the past four weeks, made his first career start at cornerback.

He was beaten on the touchdown pass to Rudolph.

ANOTHER SACK FOR TAKK: Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley had a sack for the third straight game , giving him five for the season.

He matched the third-most sacks by a rookie in franchise history.

FREEMAN RETURNS: After missing two games with a concussion, Devonta Freeman had a promising return.

He ran for 74 yards on 12 carries.

"It felt good," he said, "to get back out there and feel that contact and just be able to compete with my brothers."

