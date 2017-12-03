Blake's 23 points, 14 boards lift Idaho 79-68 over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. — Brayon Blake made his first double-double against a Division I opponent a memorable one, scoring 23 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, both career bests, as Idaho held off Nicholls State 79-68 on Sunday night.

Nate Sherwood, 11 points, sparked a 10-0 run with a jump shot with 6:55 to play. Chad Sherwood and Blake followed with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and Victor Sanders whipped a behind-the-back pass to Perrion Callandret for a dunk and a 70-60 Idaho (5-2) lead with 4:36 to play.

After Tevon Saddler scored to tie the game 60-60, the Colonels missed their next four shots before Roddy Peters ended the drought three minutes later. Saddler led the Colonels (4-5) with 24 points, Peters added 21 and Kimani Jackson scored nine with 13 rebounds.

Sanders finished with 15 points for the Vandals, and made 4 of 7 free throws to move into seventh place all-time at Idaho with 1,358.