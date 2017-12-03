Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past depleted Spurs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 90-87 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who won their second straight.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Derrick White added 16 for San Antonio. With a chance to tie it at the end, Brandon Paul missed a 3-pointer and the Thunder rebounded.