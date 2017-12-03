Westbrook has triple-double, Thunder beat depleted Spurs

Starting with a layup by Curry late in the half, Golden State made 10 out of 11 shots in one stretch. Curry had two 3-pointers in that third-quarter barrage, and his driving score pushed the lead out to 80-63. At that point, he had 30 points in the game's first 28 1/2 minutes. He didn't score again, didn't even play in the fourth, and the Warriors didn't need much more help anyway.

MAGIC 105, KNICKS 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points — eight straight in a decisive 10-0 fourth-quarter run — and Orlando beat New York.

With the score tied at 85 midway through the fourth quarter, Vucevic made a short basket, a three-point play and a 3-point shot in succession to give the Magic the lead for good.

Evan Fournier had 20 points, Jonathon Simmons added 16, and Elfrid Payton had 15 for Orlando.

Michael Beasley, who replaced the injured Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup, led the Knicks with 21 points. Courtney Lee had 19, and Enes Kanter added 18 points and 16 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, CLIPPERS 106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Taj Gibson added 20 and Minnesota outlasted Los Angeles.

The Wolves overcame a season-high 30 points from Austin Rivers, who matched his career best with seven 3-pointers. Rivers' final 3-pointer gave L.A. a 92-91 lead with 6:54 to play before Butler scored nine in a row to send the Clippers to their third straight loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota for his NBA-leading 19th double-double of the season.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By The Associated Press